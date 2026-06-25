Welcome To The Jungle advance box office: Akshay Kumar film starts slow, closes in on Rs 1 cr
Welcome To The Jungle advance box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer will hit the theatres on June 26. Check out the film's advance booking report, box office prediction by trade analysts, and other details.
Welcome To The Jungle advance box office: Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle is finally releasing at the theatres on June 26. The actor’s return to full-fledged comedy has already created a lot of excitement among fans. The Ahmed Khan directorial, which has a huge ensemble cast, has been given the UA 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to trade experts, the movie’s advance booking for day 1 has crossed Rs 1 crore, signalling a slow start.
Welcome To The Jungle advance booking report
According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle has earned less than Rs 1 crore in its advance booking collection a day before its release. The advance bookings opened on June 23. In Hindi language, the film has grossed only Rs 91.78 lakhs in India without blocked seats, with 40,112 tickets sold, across 6253 shows. The average ticket price is Rs 232. With blocked seats, the amount goes upto Rs 2.77 crore. The Delhi NCR region sold tickets worth Rs 18.35 lakh, and Mumbai earned Rs 11.6 lakh in advance booking sales, without blocked seats.
Film trade analyst Komal Nahta told SCREEN, “The advance bookings are looking alright. Nothing to shout about, but nothing too bad either. I cannot predict the box office collection because I haven’t watched the film, I will be watching it today.”
On the other hand, trade analyst Atul Mohan revealed that the film’s advance booking has already crossed Rs 1 crore. “There is a good buzz about the movie and the advance bookings also look decent. The day 1 earnings are over Rs 1 crore. The film will make the most from spot-on bookings, because it’s a holiday on Friday for Muharram. It’s a bank holiday, that’s a huge advantage. There are a lot of enquiries at theatres for bookings.”
The film, which will hit the theatres on June 26, will face competition from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga (June 12). However, Akshay Kumar’s return to comedy will receive love nevertheless. “I think the film will have an opening ranging between Rs 15-20 crores, especially if the paid reviews are positive. The film looks good in terms of grandeur, trailer, and music. It looks positive overall. Most people will go for the recall value, and Akshay’s comeback to comedy. Bhooth Bangla also worked really well,” Mohan shared.
Nahta feels that because it is a fan-favorite franchise film, it is expected to perform well at the box office. He added, “Welcome franchise is loved by the public, so it’s expected to do well. There have been no preview shows so far, so it’s very difficult to tell. The trailer was okay, nothing great. But, the trailer that they cut yesterday, which showcased action more than comedy, is better.”
Story continues below this ad
When nudged about Akshay’s phase of back-to-back flops, he said, “Actually, Akshay’s Bhooth Bangla did well. So, people have once again given a thumbs up to his comic films. I hope it continues. The bad patch finished with a comedy film, which suggest fans prefer him in such roles.”
About Welcome To The Jungle
Besides Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle also features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh and Urvashi Rautela. Produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, the action-comedy drama is the third installment in the famous Welcome franchise, after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).
Navya Kharbanda is an Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Commentator at The Indian Express, where she specializes in bridging the gap between classic Bollywood heritage and contemporary Gen-Z perspectives. Her work is characterized by a blend of nostalgia-driven analysis and on-the-ground reporting from major film festivals and industry events.
Experience & Professional Background
Navya is a prominent voice on The Indian Express entertainment desk, known for her ability to secure candid interviews with both legendary veterans and rising stars. Her career highlights include:
The Indian Express: Covers a wide range of topics from high-stakes box office analysis to in-depth celebrity profiles. She is a regular at major events like the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
SCREEN Interviews: Navya has conducted a series of "exclusive conversations" for SCREEN, featuring industry stalwarts like Anupam Kher, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Suhasini Maniratnam.
Archival Reporting: She is noted for her sensitive handling of archival interviews and retrospectives, recently covering the legacy of late superstar Dharmendra and the career reflections of the late Satish Shah.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Navya’s beat is uniquely defined by her "Gen-Z Revisit" series, where she re-evaluates cult classics through a modern lens. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Retrospectives: Analyzing 80s and 90s landmarks like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Mohabbatein to explore how themes of romance and rebellion resonate with today’s youth.
Industry Insights: Tracking the career resurgences of actors (e.g., Akshaye Khanna) and the evolving dynamics of film production and distribution in the OTT era.
On-Set Dynamics: Reporting on behind-the-scenes stories from major productions, ranging from the technical challenges of Mirzapur: The Film to the work ethics of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan.
South Indian Cinema: Expanding her coverage to include the impact of regional icons and the rise of pan-Indian fantasy epics like Magadheera.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Navya Kharbanda has established her authority by consistently providing "Journalism of Courage" in the entertainment sphere. Whether she is interrogating the sexism in patriarchal classics or reporting on the fair-pay debates at international film festivals, her work prioritizes factual accuracy and critical objectivity. Her ability to synthesize deep industry history with modern audience trends makes her a trusted source for readers seeking both entertainment news and thoughtful cultural commentary. ... Read More