Welcome To The Jungle advance box office: Akshay Kumar film starts slow, closes in on Rs 1 cr

Welcome To The Jungle advance box office: Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle is finally releasing at the theatres on June 26. The actor’s return to full-fledged comedy has already created a lot of excitement among fans. The Ahmed Khan directorial, which has a huge ensemble cast, has been given the UA 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to trade experts, the movie’s advance booking for day 1 has crossed Rs 1 crore, signalling a slow start.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle has earned less than Rs 1 crore in its advance booking collection a day before its release. The advance bookings opened on June 23. In Hindi language, the film has grossed only Rs 91.78 lakhs in India without blocked seats, with 40,112 tickets sold, across 6253 shows. The average ticket price is Rs 232. With blocked seats, the amount goes upto Rs 2.77 crore. The Delhi NCR region sold tickets worth Rs 18.35 lakh, and Mumbai earned Rs 11.6 lakh in advance booking sales, without blocked seats.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta told SCREEN, “The advance bookings are looking alright. Nothing to shout about, but nothing too bad either. I cannot predict the box office collection because I haven’t watched the film, I will be watching it today.”

On the other hand, trade analyst Atul Mohan revealed that the film’s advance booking has already crossed Rs 1 crore. “There is a good buzz about the movie and the advance bookings also look decent. The day 1 earnings are over Rs 1 crore. The film will make the most from spot-on bookings, because it’s a holiday on Friday for Muharram. It’s a bank holiday, that’s a huge advantage. There are a lot of enquiries at theatres for bookings.”

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Welcome To The Jungle box office prediction

The film, which will hit the theatres on June 26, will face competition from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga (June 12). However, Akshay Kumar’s return to comedy will receive love nevertheless. “I think the film will have an opening ranging between Rs 15-20 crores, especially if the paid reviews are positive. The film looks good in terms of grandeur, trailer, and music. It looks positive overall. Most people will go for the recall value, and Akshay’s comeback to comedy. Bhooth Bangla also worked really well,” Mohan shared.

Nahta feels that because it is a fan-favorite franchise film, it is expected to perform well at the box office. He added, “Welcome franchise is loved by the public, so it’s expected to do well. There have been no preview shows so far, so it’s very difficult to tell. The trailer was okay, nothing great. But, the trailer that they cut yesterday, which showcased action more than comedy, is better.”

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When nudged about Akshay’s phase of back-to-back flops, he said, “Actually, Akshay’s Bhooth Bangla did well. So, people have once again given a thumbs up to his comic films. I hope it continues. The bad patch finished with a comedy film, which suggest fans prefer him in such roles.”

About Welcome To The Jungle

Besides Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle also features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh and Urvashi Rautela. Produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, the action-comedy drama is the third installment in the famous Welcome franchise, after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).