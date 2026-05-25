Welcome to Jungle song Ghis Ghis: Akshay Kumar enters Bhojpuri industry, but is it better?

Bollywood has officially entered the Bhojpuri film industry. Earlier, Bhojpuri stars like Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua made their way into Bollywood, and now the tables have turned with the makers of Welcome To The Jungle unveiling a full-fledged Bhojpuri-style song, “Ghis Ghis Ghis”, featuring Akshay Kumar and the “undisputed queen of Bhojpuri” Akshara Singh. The makers recently dropped the latest track from the film. Penned by Abhinav Shekhar, the song has been sung by Vikram Montrose and Supriya Pathak in an energetic Bhojpuri style. Akshay Kumar is seen dressed in a sleeveless khadi kurta, dhoti and the signature Bihari gamcha, fully embracing the earthy aesthetic of the track.

Intentionally over-the-top and humorous, the song also features Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Jacqueline Fernandez and Johnny Lever. The track opens with a comic setup. A voice asks, “You know someone?” to which Paresh Rawal replies, “Yes I do. He was a star once. Became a flop hero. Now he has become an item man and is working in the Bhojpuri film industry.”

Watch Ghis Ghis Ghis song below:

Sharing the song, the makers described it as: “From the heartland of India comes a Gen Z banger.”

Watching Akshay Kumar and Akshara Singh steal the show, Jacqueline Fernandez cheekily declares in the song, “Bhojpuri is better than Hollywood.” Composed by Vikram Montrose and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the track has received praise from fans, many of whom believe Akshay Kumar has pulled off the massy Bhojpuri vibe exceptionally well.

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Fans flooded the comment section with reactions. One user wrote, “Old Akshay is back with old comedy style,” while another commented, “Akshay Kumar garda uda diya hai.” Other comments read: “Akki’s expressions,” “Bawal macha diya,” “Akshay Kumar brought back his original energy in this song,” and “Damn, Bhojpuri song and Akshay Kumar — what a combo.”

Several fans also predicted that Ghis Ghis Ghis is set to become a wedding-party anthem. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome To The Jungle is slated to hit theatres on June 26.