Weeks after wedding with Smriti Mandhana called off, Palash Muchhal accused of cheating actor-producer of Rs 40 lakh, probe begins

Music composer and singer Palash Muchhal has once again come under scrutiny, months after he made headlines over cheating allegations that surfaced following the cancellation of his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Fresh allegations have now emerged against Palash, bringing him back into the public spotlight for similar reasons.

According to news agency PTI, actor and producer Vidnyan Mane has approached the police in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, accusing Palash of cheating him in connection with a film project. An official confirmed that Vidnyan submitted an application to the Sangli Superintendent of Police, seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the composer.

As per the complaint cited by PTI, Palash and Vidnyan met in Sangli on December 5, 2023. Vidnyan, who expressed interest in investing in film production, was allegedly told by Palash that he could come on board as a producer for an upcoming project titled Nazaria. The complaint further stated that Palash assured Vidnyan that an investment of Rs 25 lakh would yield returns of up to Rs 12 lakh after the film’s release on OTT platforms. Vidnyan was also allegedly offered a role in the film.

The report added that the two met on two subsequent occasions, following which Vidnyan allegedly transferred a total of Rs 40 lakh to Palash by March 2025. However, the project reportedly remained incomplete. When Vidnyan sought a refund of his investment, he allegedly received no response, prompting him to approach the police. Officials stated that no FIR has been registered in the matter so far and that the police are currently carrying out a preliminary inquiry.

Meanwhile, just days earlier, Palash announced his next directorial venture, which will feature actor Shreyas Talpade. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a photograph of Shreyas with Palash on his X handle, stating that the film’s shoot is set to begin shortly.

SHREYAS TALPADE TO STAR IN PALASH MUCHHAL’S NEXT FILM… #ShreyasTalpade will head the cast of director #PalashMuchhal‘s upcoming, as-yet-untitled film, stepping into the role of a common man. Set against the backdrop of #Mumbai, filming is expected to commence soon. pic.twitter.com/YtLEB04qxO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2026

Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Called Off

Palash had previously been in the news after his wedding to Smriti Mandhana was called off. The wedding announcement had initially generated widespread attention but was later postponed after Smriti’s father fell ill. The cricketer subsequently confirmed that the wedding had been cancelled.

Following the controversy, Palash addressed the allegations in an Instagram post, stating, “It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs,” he wrote.