‘We were shooed out’: Namashi Chakraborty recalls as The Bengal Files set to release in West Bengal

Namashi Chakraborty’s film Aakhri Sawal is set to release in theatres on May 15, while The Bengal Files will finally open in West Bengal on the same day after months of controversy surrounding its release in the state. During promotions for Aakhri Sawal, the actor recalled the difficult experience the team allegedly faced in Bengal last year and said he is relieved that audiences there will now be able to watch the film.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial had released in cinemas across India in September 2025, but did not hit screens in West Bengal at the time. The film is now scheduled to release in the state this Friday.

‘We were not allowed to screen the trailer’

Speaking to NDTV, Namashi recalled an unpleasant incident during the trailer launch event held in Kolkata last year.

“I am very glad that the film is finally releasing. I remember when we had gone (to West Bengal) for the trailer launch (of The Bengal Files) in August, we were not even allowed to screen the trailer. We were almost shooed out of the event,” he said.

The actor added that he hopes audiences across Bengal give the film a chance. “But I am so glad that now the film is finally coming out and I hope people in West Bengal, not just Hindus but every person living in Bengal, watches the film because the truth doesn’t have a religion, the truth is just the truth.”

Apart from The Bengal Files, Namashi is also awaiting the release of Aakhri Sawal, which stars Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh and Neetu Chandra. Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film is backed by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt.

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‘Mamata Banerjee banned The Bengal Files’

The Bengal Files has remained in the news for months over its delayed release in West Bengal. Recently, Vivek Agnihotri alleged on social media that the film had effectively been blocked in the state.

“For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal,” he wrote on X.

“Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was cancelled in Bengal. I couldn’t even go to receive my award from the Governor,” he added.

Agnihotri further claimed that his team continued showing the film privately across Bengal during the election period.

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“But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured that #TheBengalFiles was shown to as many people as possible (underground) across Bengal. I am glad we didn’t give and fought in our own little way. And finally… this unprecedented victory,” he wrote.

Last year, Vivek Agnihotri organised the trailer launch of The Bengal Files at a luxury hotel in Kolkata, but alleged that the event was interrupted by the police. The filmmaker claimed that before the hotel event, his team had attempted to hold the launch at a multiplex, which allegedly refused permission despite being shown written approvals. Agnihotri also alleged that members of his team were manhandled by the police and that FIRs were later filed against them by TMC members.

About The Bengal Files

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film explores the events surrounding Direct Action Day in 1946, also known as the Great Calcutta Killings, along with the Noakhali riots.

The story is set against the backdrop of the large-scale communal violence that broke out in Kolkata on August 16, 1946, after the Muslim League declared “Direct Action Day” amid the demand for Pakistan. Historical accounts estimate that between 5,000 and 10,000 people were killed and nearly 15,000 injured during the riots, which are considered among the deadliest episodes of Hindu-Muslim violence linked to the Partition era.

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The violence in Kolkata was followed by further communal riots in regions including Bombay, Noakhali, Bihar, Garhmukteshwar and several parts of Punjab over the following months.

The film also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi.