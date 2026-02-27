‘We were quite baffled’: Sriram Raghavan on response to Ikkis, says many who objected haven’t seen the film

Inspired by the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, Ikkis revisits the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. The film, starring Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat and Dharmendra, has been widely appreciated for its deeply humane gaze rather than overt displays of chest-thumping nationalism which has become a part of films nowadays.

At a recent Vartalaap session hosted by the Screenwriters Association (SWA), director Sriram Raghavan spoke with filmmaker Satyanshu Singh about Ikkis’ journey. The conversation, attended by Charudutt Acharya, Hitesh Kewalya, Anu Singh, and lyricist Raj Shekhar, turned to whether Ikkis had encountered any pushback.

Sriram Raghavan on the response to Ikkis

Raghavan admitted that the response following the film’s release caught the team off guard. “We were quite baffled, actually, by the response after the film came out,” he said.

The filmmaker explained that the script underwent the standard vetting process with the army several years ago, and members of the armed forces were also present during the shoot. When the film was finally shown to them, the reception was overwhelmingly positive.

“Our first screening was for an audience of 800 plus people in Delhi, which was entirely army, top brass, veterans and young cadets. It was a solid screening, which was also our main, first big screening with outsiders,” he recalled. When asked if he had anticipated differing reactions during production, Raghavan shared that he had raised a similar concern with producer Dinesh Vijan years earlier.

“He said, ‘No—why are you saying that?’ I told him I didn’t feel it either. But he broke it down very simply: ‘The boy goes and destroys their tanks, the father goes and forgives. So what?’”

On creative expression

For Sriram Raghavan, the conversation also underscored a larger truth about creative expression.

“It becomes a bit crazy if I start censoring myself out of fear, when I feel I want to say something, but I’m scared to. If that happens, I have to find a way to do it. As filmmakers, that’s what we must do. Even in this case, I feel many of those who are objecting probably haven’t seen the film. Now that it’s out, I hope they watch it—then I will respond.”

Sriram Raghavan on Pakistan disclaimer controversy

In an earlier interview with The Wire, Sriram Raghavan addressed the debate surrounding the film’s closing disclaimer, which described Pakistanis as “not trustworthy.”

He said, “A lot of people asked me about the disclaimer at the end and I just decided not to talk about it. It is simply because there are some givens for me from A, B, C. The point is, what I thought the best answer would be is Andhadhun. We left the end with the thought — is he blind or not blind? Similarly, the disclaimer — did we put it or not? Let’s leave it at that.”

Raghavan went on to clarify that not every decision tied to the film was entirely in his hands, despite being its director.

“I don’t know if people have seen my film Badlapur. At the end, there is a music video which completely negates what the film is building towards. It disrupts the mood by inserting that song. It was at the producer’s insistence. This film is also with the same producer. He is a superb guy — he let me make this film and really supported me. But the disclaimer was not something I was personally happy with.”

What was the disclaimer at the end of Ikkis?

Ikkis ends on a gentle moment, where Jaideep Ahlawat, portraying a Pakistani soldier, laughs in response to his general’s question about revealing sensitive information related to India. Right after this scene, the disclaimer appears onscreen, reading:

“The humane behaviour of Pakistani Brigadier K. M. Sisar is only an exceptional incident. Otherwise, our neighbouring country is not trustworthy at all. Pakistan’s armies, both during war and in times of peace, have behaved very cruelly and inhumanely with our soldiers and citizens. In torturing them, they have repeatedly and openly violated the Geneva Convention. Considering the terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, as responsible citizens, we must always remain alert and prepared. Jai Hind.”

Ikkis box office collection

While Ikkis received positive critical feedback, it struggled commercially, finishing its theatrical run with a total collection of Rs 41.65 crore. The movie also marked the final on-screen appearance of veteran actor Dharmendra and was released after his passing.