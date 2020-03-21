Follow Us:
Saturday, March 21, 2020
COVID19

We are waiting for a perfect script: Karisma Kapoor on working with Kareena

Karisma Kapoor has not announced her next acting project yet. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is currently working on Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: March 21, 2020 8:24:15 pm
Karisma Kareena Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan would love to work in a film together. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Karisma Kapoor says she and her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan would love to work in a film together, but they still haven’t found a “perfect” script.

Karisma, whose latest acting gig is ALTBalaji web series Mentalhood, believes it’s a huge responsibility to pen an apt story for them.

“I’d love to work with Kareena and I think the feeling is mutual. The script has to be really good, apt and right for us to want to star alongside each other. It’s a big responsibility, and we really like to find that perfect script. I hope someone out there is planning that perfect story is going to come to us because I am sure we both would love to work together,” the actor told PTI.

Karisma, 45, has not announced her next acting project yet. Kareena is currently working on Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others
Celebrity social media photos: Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 21: Latest News

Advertisement