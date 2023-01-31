We are Amar, Akbar, Anthony: Shah Rukh on ‘Pathaan’ team

Likening himself and Pathaan co-actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to “Amar, Akbar, Anthony”, the characters from Manmohan Desai’s 1977 hit, actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday said as performers their aim is to spread “love and brotherhood”. “This is Deepika, she is Amar, I’m Shah Rukh Khan, I’m Akbar and John he is Anthony… We are ‘Amar, Akbar, Anthony’. And this is what makes cinema… There are no differences any one of us have with any culture. We are hungry for audience’s love. All these crores are not important… The love we receive…nothing is bigger than that,” the actor said.

The ‘team Pathaan’ was speaking at an event organised by production banner Yash Raj Films in Mumbai on Monday.

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI) Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI)

Shah Rukh said for artistes, cinema is a medium to entertain and unify the country without hurting any sentiments.

“To be honest, when we make films, be it in north, south, east, west, our aim is to spread happiness, brotherhood, love, kindness… Even when I’m playing a bad guy in ‘Darr’ or John is bad in this film… We are just playing characters. None of this is meant to hurt any sentiment. It is just entertainment.

Shah Rukh said the overwhelming love coming his way for “Pathaan” has more than made up for his time away from the movies. “The four years that I had… Covid had good and bad parts. I didn’t work. I was with my children. I saw them grow up,” he said.

With inputs from PTI