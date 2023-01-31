scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

We are Amar, Akbar, Anthony: Shah Rukh on ‘Pathaan’ team

The 'team Pathaan’ was speaking at an event organised by production banner Yash Raj Films in Mumbai on Monday.

Shah Rukh said for artistes, cinema is a medium to entertain and unify the country without hurting any sentiments. PTI

Likening himself and Pathaan co-actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to “Amar, Akbar, Anthony”, the characters from Manmohan Desai’s 1977 hit, actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday said as performers their aim is to spread “love and brotherhood”. “This is Deepika, she is Amar, I’m Shah Rukh Khan, I’m Akbar and John he is Anthony… We are ‘Amar, Akbar, Anthony’. And this is what makes cinema… There are no differences any one of us have with any culture. We are hungry for audience’s love. All these crores are not important… The love we receive…nothing is bigger than that,” the actor said.

The ‘team Pathaan’ was speaking at an event organised by production banner Yash Raj Films in Mumbai on Monday.

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI)

Shah Rukh said for artistes, cinema is a medium to entertain and unify the country without hurting any sentiments.

“To be honest, when we make films, be it in north, south, east, west, our aim is to spread happiness, brotherhood, love, kindness… Even when I’m playing a bad guy in ‘Darr’ or John is bad in this film… We are just playing characters. None of this is meant to hurt any sentiment. It is just entertainment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real

Shah Rukh said the overwhelming love coming his way for “Pathaan” has more than made up for his time away from the movies. “The four years that I had… Covid had good and bad parts. I didn’t work. I was with my children. I saw them grow up,” he said.

With inputs from PTI

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 03:53 IST
Next Story

Supreme Court to take up pleas against poll bonds today

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Metro… In Dino team celebrated Saraswati Puj
Metro… In Dino team celebrates Saraswati Puja: Sara Ali Khan gives it a miss, but Kartik Aaryan attends
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close