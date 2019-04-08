We are adapting Coolie No 1, it is not a remake: Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Monday revealed his father David Dhawan is adapting Govinda’s hit comedy Coolie No 1 and not remaking it. The new film will also star Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan.

“Why I wanted to do this film is because when I watched Coolie No 1, I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake.

“I just want to try and bring that kind of fun back. That is why my father is also ready to do it. He has changed a lot of things. He has challenged himself also. He is the only one who knows the sur for this kind of film,” Varun Dhawan said in a group interaction.

Varun added he is aware of the expectations as well as the skepticism which the film’s team will face till it arrives in theaters. “There will be hopes and expectations. There will also be people who will be skeptical and say, ‘Why are you making this? It’s not possible.’ The whole circus will happen,” the actor said.

Before shooting for Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan will be seen in two massive projects – period drama Kalank, which releases on April 17, and Street Dancer 3D, the third installment of the dance franchise ABCD.

Varun reunites with Shraddha Kapoor for Street Dancer 3D, which is being directed by Remo D’Souza. During the interaction, the actor spoke about the physical challenges he has been facing while shooting for the film.

“It is physically very challenging. I don’t think I will be able to do something like this as I grow older. After first two days of shoot, I just sat down and asked Remo, ‘What’s happening? How can you expect us to dance for seven hours daily?’ There are many kids also and they are at it always. Then you have Prabhudheva. No matter whatever you do, it looks wrong in front of him. There are many dance forms from electronic, popping to urban and new school. I heard about so many dance forms recently only. I didn’t even know they existed,” Varun Dhawan said.