Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Wazir Box office collections: Big B, Farhan starrer film earns Rs. 12.73 cr. in two days

Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar starrer 'Wazir' has collected a total of Rs.12.73 cr. in two days of its release.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2016 9:57:16 pm
wazir, amitabh bachchan, big b, farhan akhtar, aditi rao hydari, vidhu vicod chopra, wazir collections, wazir box office collections, wazid day one collections, entertainment news The first release of 2016, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘Wazir’ seems to be on the right track as the word of mouth of the film is also positive.
Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar’s Wazir has collected a total of Rs.12.73 cr in two days of its release. The film earned rs 5.57 cr on its opening day and on Saturday, the film did a business of Rs 7 cr. The first release of 2016, ‘Wazir’ seems to be on the right track as the word of mouth of the film is also positive.

As per the recent updates by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Wazir’s business has jumped by 28.55% on Saturday (January 9). The film earned Rs. 7.16 cr. on Saturday (January 9) which makes the total collection of the film Rs. 12.73 cr. He tweeted:

The movie also saw an upward trend in the International market which took the total overseas collections to Rs 7.36 cr till now.

The movie has done well at premium plexes on the opening day as tweeted by Taran Adarsh.  (Read: Wazir movie review: There’s enough to watch in the Big B, Farhan Akhtar film despite its flaws)

Taran Adarsh tweeted:

The movie has opened to positive response from the viewers. The film has heaped praises especially for the strong script which has been penned down jointly by Abhijat Joshi and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, ‘Wazir’ released on Friday (January 8).

