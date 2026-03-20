‘Watching Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore’: Pirated cuts of Ranveer Singh’s ‘banned film’ swarm Pakistan, video goes viral

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge hit theatres on March 19 and, as expected the film is doing wonders at the box office. The film has emerges as the biggest Hindi opener of all time with Rs 102.5 crore earning in India, and the second biggest Indian opener after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rule. Like its prequel, the film remains banned in Pakistan, but that has not stopped audiences there from watching it , thanks to pirated versions.

Pakistani journalist Khalid Mehmood Khalid shared a video of watching the film on X. In the post, he wrote: “Watching Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore.”

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE Updates

Ban didn’t stop Pakistan from watching Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, released in December last year, was banned in Pakistan but the film reportedly saw 2 million illegal downloads in two weeks, after the film’s release. It became the most pirated movie, surpassing Raees. Viewers in Pakistan accessed the film through Telegram channels, underground streaming platforms, and VPN services.

Pirated Dhurandhar DVD were sold at Rs 300

New Zealand-based YouTuber Karl Rock, in his vlog, found pirated version of Dhurandhar being sold at extremely low prices in Pakistan

In a vlog shot at Karachi’s Rainbow Centre in Saddar Bazaar, known for its black-market entertainment trade, Karl spotted the film at a shop. When he asked about it, the shopkeeper confirmed it was Dhurandhar. The film was priced at just Rs 50 on a USB, or around Rs 300 for a DVD.

After its release on Netflix on January 30, Dhurandhar climbed to the No. 1 position in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2 box office report

After its first day in theatres, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 145.55 crore net in India, including Rs 43 crore from paid previews, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film’s worldwide total stands at an estimated Rs 236.63 crore.

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The Ranveer Singh starrer opened strong with Rs 43 crore from preview shows on March 18 across more than 12,700 screens, making it the highest preview-day grosser and surpassing They Call Him OG (Rs 25 crore).

With Rs 99.10 crore from its Hindi version, the film earned Rs 102.55 crore across India, becoming the biggest opener in Hindi language beating the previous record held by Pushpa 2 (Rs 70.30 crore in Hindi).

Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 236.63 crore worldwide becoming the second-highest India opener, after Pushpa 2 (Rs 275.2 crore).

It also marks the biggest opening for both Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar, significantly outperforming the first Dhurandhar, which had opened at Rs 28 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 arrives in cinemas just three months after its first part, which created history by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film at the domestic box office with over Rs 890 crore, and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide with earnings exceeding Rs 1300 crore.

The sequel brings back Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi.

The Aditya Dhar Directorial has received largely positive reviews from the audience but many also feel that it doesn’t match up to Dhurandhar.