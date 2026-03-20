‘Watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action wasn’t just entertainment—it was education’: Akshay Kumar

The sudden passing of martial arts legend and Hollywood actor Chuck Norris has sent shockwaves across the Indian entertainment industry, with several actors mourning his loss. Among them is Akshay Kumar, for whom the loss feels deeply personal.

Taking to his official X handle, the actor penned an emotional note. He wrote, “Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action, and many more wasn’t just entertainment—it was education. The discipline, strength, and effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that shaped a part of me.”

Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action and many more wasn’t just entertainment…it was education. The discipline, strength, and that effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that… pic.twitter.com/thAc1t26Hm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2026

Actor Ranvir Shorey also paid tribute, writing, “The legend lives on. He’s broken through the final wall. Go well, champ!”

Akshay Kumar, himself a highly trained martial artist, holds a sixth-degree black belt in Kyokushin Goju-Ryu Karate, a sixth-degree black belt in Kudo, and a black belt in Taekwondo.

Chuck Norris, best known for Walker, Texas Ranger and several action films, passed away on March 20. Announcing his demise, his family shared a heartfelt statement: “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives. While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans—you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us.”