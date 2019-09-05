Vidyut Jammwal’s antics with a full cylinder will make your jaw drop, see video

That Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is particular about his fitness is old news. However, the star on Thursday broke new barriers (of the mind and body) when he posted a video of himself casually exercising with a full cylinder. For those who are not aware, a full cylinder weighs about 14.2 kg. So, this was no mean feat.

In the video, Jammwal can be seen performing many variations of kettlebell swings with a full cylinder.

Vidyut Jammwal posted the video with a caption that read, “Ab yeh karke dekho! ………………..For the non-believers, THIS is a FULL CYLINDER. ………..YOUR body is ready to train, ur mind just doesn’t know it. Stop the excuses #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #kalaripayattu #desiworkout ….JAMWALIONS I love you!!!”

Incidentally, Vidyut Jammwal is known for his action movies. He was last seen in the film Junglee. The actor is currently prepping for his upcoming actioner Commando 3.

Commando 3 is being directed by Aditya Datt. The Vipul Shah production also features Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah in significant parts. The film will release later this year.