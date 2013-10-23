Watch: Trailer of Nagesh Kukunoor’s ‘Lakshmi’ is bound to leave you shaken

Talented filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor,who is best known for his films ‘Iqbal’ and ‘Dor’,has released the trailer of his upcoming film,’Lakshmi’. The film deals with human trafficking and child prostitution,a sad truth that prevails among us,even today.

Based on a true story,the film tells the tale of a young teenage girl,Lakshmi,who has been abducted and forced into horrifying acts that leave her broken,yet she evolves into a strong mature young woman who eventually is served justice.

The trailer is absolutely heart wrenching featuring disturbing,yet very real scenes and images.

The film features singer Monali Thankur as the lead actress. Monali came into the limelight for doing the playback for song ‘Zara Zara Touch Me’ of the film,Race.

‘Lakshmi’ also stars actress Shefali Shah,television actor Ram Kapoor and Nagesh Kukunoor himself,who will be seen in the role of a pimp.

The much awaited film is slated to hit theatres by January 2014.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App