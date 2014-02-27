Watch: Sunny Leone, Honey Singh heat up for ‘Ragini MMS 2’ song

‘Chaar Botle Vodka’ handles Sunny Leone’s sensuality tastefully, without much skin show.

After the sizzling act in ‘Baby Doll’, former adult star turned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is heating thing up with popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in the new track ‘Chaar Bottle Vodka’ from ‘Ragini MMS 2’

Sunny Leone, who was sizzling hot in ‘Baby Doll’ by Meet brothers, is at her sultry best. The song, like its predecessor handles Sunny Leone’s sensuality tastefully, without much skin show.

Watch: Sunny Leone oozes oomph in ‘Baby Doll’ from ‘Ragini MMS 2′

Off late, Honey Singh’s ‘special tracks have become a regular feature in Bollywood films – Chennai Express, Boss, Dedh Ishqiya, Bhoothnath Returns to name a few. And this time Honey Singh has successfully spun the new club track which has all that it takes to be in every party.

The song is fast gaining popularity and has over 12 lakh hits within one day of its release.

‘Ragini MMS 2’ is a sequel to the 2011 hit film ‘Ragini MMS’ and also stars Sandhya Mridul, Divya Dutta and Anita Hassanandani in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on March 21.

