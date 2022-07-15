scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill grooves to this Shah Rukh Khan song in goofy video

Shehnaaz Gill has dropped a new Instagram reel where she is seen recreating a famous scene from Shah Rukh-Kajol-Shilpa Shetty movie Baazigar.

July 15, 2022 2:15:23 pm
Shehnaaz Gill drops new a video on Instagram.

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill seems to be on a spree to shoot goofy videos on YouTube and Instagram. Her latest has her channelling Shilpa Shetty as she recreates a song from Shah Rukh Khan’s song Kitaben Bahut Si from Baazigar. 

The video also features the actor’s friend Ken Ferns, a digital creator. The 28-year-old actor wrote, “Tu hi toh mera dost hai.” Shehnaaz sported a vintage look with white bell-bottom pants and checkered shirt with a huge white belt. She also wore a matching headband to complete the look.

 

On Sunday, the actor revealed in a YouTube video that she has been watching Shah Rukh Khan movies lately. From Darr to Baazigar, Gill said that she is binge watching old Shah Rukh films. She said, “Mai aajkal Shah Rukh Khan ke saare picture dekh rahi hoon purani. I love Darr, Baazigar (I am watching old Shah Rukh Khan’s movies now a days)”.

The singer added that she loves SRK in negative roles and that’s why Darr is her favourite movie. On being asked which is her favourite song from the movie, Gill started singing, ”Tu hai meri Kiran.” In the rapid fire round, Gill also said that sushi is her favourite food and litchi is her favourite fruit.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, starring Salman Khan in the lead role. The film is set to release in December this year.

 

 

