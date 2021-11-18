Watch Patralekhaa blush as photographer calls her ‘bhabhiji’, Rajkummar Rao can’t help but smile; see unseen photos from wedding

Newlywed actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa returned to Mumbai on Wednesday evening after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on Monday, November 15. Rajkummar Rao wore a white outfit, while Patralekhaa wore a stunning red saree.

Both smiled for the paparazzi stationed at Mumbai’s domestic airport, as they posed for the first time in public as a married couple. The shutterbugs congratulated the couple, and also called Patralekhaa “bhabhiji,” at which she blushed. Even Raj couldn’t help but smile as he helped his wife into the waiting car, thanking the photographers for their good wishes. Raj and Patralekhaa have been together for over a decade.

Some unseen pictures from their wedding have been making the rounds on the internet, too. Actor Zeeshan Ayyub, who has worked with Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang, shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Mere bhai ki shaadi…❤️❤️❤️❤️ ..Two of the most genuine people, marry each other..they are truly made for each other…congratulations @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa …much ❤️.”

Rajkummar announced the wedding with a picture of him and Patralekhaa. He wrote in his caption: “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband Patralekhaa. Here’s to forever… And beyond.”

Patralekhaa also wrote a heartwarming note on her social media platforms to announce their wedding: “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever…” For the wedding, the couple wore outfits by Sabyasachi.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have worked together in director Hansal Mehta’s film CityLights.