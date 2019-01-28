Watch LIVE: Sriram and Sridhar Raghavan at Express Adda

Brothers Sriram Raghavan and Sridhar Raghavan are the guests at the Express Adda in Delhi. They are in conversation with The Indian Express deputy editor Seema Chishti and film critic Shubhra Gupta.

With their edgy content and crisp storytelling, the Raghavan brothers have emerged as one of India’s most exciting filmmakers.

An acknowledged screenwriter and director, Sriram Raghavan has established himself as a master of noir and crime movies even though he has only five feature films to his credit, including Andhadhun, which is hailed by many as the best Hindi movie of 2018. His younger brother, Sridhar Raghavan, is a sought-after screenwriter as well as a mentor for young writers.

During their younger years in Pune, where their botanist-father was based, they discovered their love for cinema, which turned into a passion — both stumbled into filmmaking after dabbling with other professions.

Sriram Raghavan, who graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 1988, received the National Award for his diploma film, The Eight Column Affair, in 1987. It then took him 17 years to make his first feature film, Ek Hasina Thi (2004), which introduced his style of storytelling. In the years that followed, he made it his signature style with directorial outings such as Johnny Gaddaar (2007), Agent Vinod (2012) and Badlapur (2015).

A successful scriptwriter of popular movies such as Khakee (2004), Apaharan (2005) and Yennai Arindhaal (2015, Tamil), Raghavan used to be a creative consultant to studios such as Endemol and Eros. A co-winner of the National Award for Best Screenplay for Apaharan, Sridhar has also been a writer of popular TV series such as Aahat and CID.