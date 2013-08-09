Watch: Jaise Milein Ajnabi from Madras Cafe

The new song,Jaise Milein Ajnabi,from John Abraham’s Madras cafe is a soulful soft number showing the dilemmas faced by an army officer’s wife played by debutante Raashi Khanna.

The track,which has the backing of an acoustic guitar,has been written and sung by Coke-studio (Pakistan) singer Zebunissa Bangash.

Jaise Milein Ajnabi begins with Raashi telling John: I know main ek army officer ki wife hu…and I know that I need to hold my head high and all that… and I will do that,but char saal ho gaye and I keep missing you.

The song builds on this theme and shows the story version of an Army officer’s wife.

“In this husband-wife relationship silence does the talking most. She is not aware of her husband’s work and when she comes to know about it she does not show it on his face. She is a great influence in his life and shares a beautiful relationship with him,” Raashi said in an interview to PTI.

The Delhi girl says she was in awe of John when she met the Bollywood star on the sets for the first time.

“John is a gentleman. He broke the ice through casual conversation and was very easygoing and helpful during the shoots,” she said.

The model-turned actress has reportedly signed another film under John Abraham’s production opposite Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Madras Cafe is a spy thriller set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan Civil War of the 1990s and John plays a RAW agent.

The film,which will hit theatre on April 23,also stars Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri in a prominent role. (With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App