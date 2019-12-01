Watch: Here is how Arjun Kapoor transformed into Sadashiv Rao for Panipat

Panipat releases on December 6. Panipat releases on December 6.

Arjun Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram account showing how he was turned into the Maratha army general Sadashiv Rao Bhau for Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming war epic Panipat.

Panipat film is based on the titular Third Battle of Panipat between the Marathas and the Afghans led by Sanjay Dutt’s warlord Ahmad Shah Abdali

Arjun says in the video that he was not convinced he can look like a Maratha, but, he says, Ashutosh was. “Ashutosh is a very, very meticulous person. He had seen my films, he had seen images… so he had done his research.”

He further says that Ashutosh told him he has the build of a warrior.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Kunal Kapoor and others, Panipat is Ashutosh’s first directorial after 2016’s box office failure Mohenjo Daro.

Arjun had recenly spoken about why no film had earlier covered the Third Battle of Panipat. He told PTI, “In our country, we are more interested about the end result. It is very result-based sometimes. But we are not interested in the journey or what changed after the incident. Sometimes the causalities are also important. The result is just a terminology.

“There have been so many circumstances where things might have not gone exactly as per the plan but still there has been a positive output because of the event,” the actor added.

