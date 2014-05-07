Watch ‘Fugly’ gang do ‘Dhup Chik’

Fugly song. Fugly song.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s latest production venture ‘Fugly’ is out with a new song titled ‘Dhup Chik’.

The song is a mix of quirky haryanvi lyrics and foot-tapping beats. Sung by Raftaar and Aastha Gill, ‘Dhup Chik’ has also been composed by desi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has also composed the title track of ‘Fugly’.

The song features lead actors Vijender Singh, Mohit Marwah, Kiara Advani, Arfi Lamba and others partying at a roadside punjabi dhaba with music and disco lights.

The film’s music is pulsating, experimental that goes with the thrilling sequences. ‘Fugly’ is directed by actor-turned-director Kabir Sadanand.

‘Fugly’ was originally slated to release on May 16, this year, but has been postponed to June 13, to avoid clash with Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti’.

Watch the song:

