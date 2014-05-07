Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Watch ‘Fugly’ gang do ‘Dhup Chik’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's latest production venture ‘Fugly' is out with a new song titled 'Dhup Chik'.

Written by Apurva Singh , Edited by Sarika Sharma | New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2014 5:34:26 pm
Fugly song. Fugly song.
The song is a mix of quirky haryanvi lyrics and foot-tapping beats. Sung by Raftaar and Aastha Gill, ‘Dhup Chik’ has also been composed by desi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has also composed the title track of ‘Fugly’.

The song features lead actors Vijender Singh, Mohit Marwah, Kiara Advani, Arfi Lamba and others partying at a roadside punjabi dhaba with music and disco lights.

The film’s music is pulsating, experimental that goes with the thrilling sequences. ‘Fugly’ is directed by actor-turned-director Kabir Sadanand.

‘Fugly’ was originally slated to release on May 16, this year, but has been postponed to June 13, to avoid clash with Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti’.

Watch the song:

