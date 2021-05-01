Watch birthday girl Anushka Sharma’s ads from before she became a Bollywood star

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has turned a year older today. She became a star with her first film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, also featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka went on to deliver hits like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Band Bajaa Baraat, Badmaash Company, NH10, Dil Dhadakne Do and Sultan. She even broke the glass ceiling by starting her production company Clean Slate Filmz, which has delivered projects like Pari, Phillauri, Pataal Lok and Bulbbul. Anushka is also the first lady of Indian cricket, having married Virat Kohli. Earlier this year, the couple also welcomed their first child Vamika.

Not many know that before Anushka entered Bollywood, she was a popular face on the modelling circuit. Apart from walking the ramp for many top designers, the 33-year-old has also featured in several advertisements. While there are few like the Scooty ad which one might remember, others are bound to come as a surprise.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma’s old advertisements here:

All about a good hair day!

When Anushka stood behind Anjana Sukhani in a talcum ad

A collation of Anushka’s old ads – doesn’t she look cute?

When she and Rannvijay paired up for a series of fun ads for a mobile connection.

Anushka and Arjan Bajwa do a romantic act in a car commercial



Shaking ’em up with ‘Scootygiri’

Flaunting her beautiful tresses

When Anushka did a cop act

And well, finally, the commercial that got Virat and Anushka together.

