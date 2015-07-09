Watch ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ before protesting: Shatrughan Sinha

With Salman Khan movie ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ landing in controversy due to several religious organisations raising objections to the title and content of the film, BJP MP and actor Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of the former, stating that the protesters should first watch the film before complaining. (Source: Still/Varinder Chawla) With Salman Khan movie ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ landing in controversy due to several religious organisations raising objections to the title and content of the film, BJP MP and actor Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of the former, stating that the protesters should first watch the film before complaining. (Source: Still/Varinder Chawla)

With Salman Khan movie ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ landing in controversy due to several religious organisations raising objections to the title and content of the film, BJP MP and actor Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of the former, stating that the protesters should first watch the film before complaining. (Read: Salman Khan approaches police over Whatsapp messgages on Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

At an event to launch a magazine cover, Sinha told media: “My humble request to them is not to have these reactions before watching the film. Salman and I are very good family friends and when I haven’t seen the film so how can they claim about watching the film.”

“As far as I know, Bajrangi Bhaijaan along with being a commercial film is also a very healthy film. I’ve been told it is the most secular film in recent times. It unites the society and people are praising it a lot. I appeal to people to give us a fair chance. If there were issues with it, the censor board, which is a government body, wouldn’t have approved it.”

“Even films which win National Awards are not spared and protests are launched against them. ‘Mobocracy’ is gaining precedence over democracy,” he said, referring to the protest culture in the country.

The Kabir Khan directed film would face difficulty in releasing the movie on the scheduled release date if these issues are persisted with by the groups.

