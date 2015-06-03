Watch: Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Wazir’ trailer loaded with gun shots, chases

The trailer of Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Wazir’ starring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Farhan Akhtar released today (June 3) at a suburban theatre.

The trailer of Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Wazir’ starring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Farhan Akhtar released today (June 3) at a suburban theatre.

The teaser, which released with Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’ last year, definitely had us intrigued and now the second teaser is even more exciting.

Loaded with suspense, the video clip is fast paced and intense with Farhan Akhtar playing an Anti Terrorist Squad Officer and Amitabh Bachchan portraying a chess grandmaster confined to a wheelchair. There are gun shots and chases with glimpses of a beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari who is also a part of the film.

And of course we also see Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar’s characters engrossed in chess games, which seem to be a metaphor for mind games of an extremely dangerous nature.

Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra was full of praise for his lead actors saying, “It has been such a privilege to work with Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar. I’m so grateful to them for bringing life to characters that we have spent five years writing.”

Though Amitabh Bachchan refused to divulge information about his character, the actor said, “I’m very fortunate to be still getting work at this age and working with the younger generation which is so progressive.”

Farhan Akhtar, who has previously directed Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Lakshya’, says he it was a dream come true working with Amitabh Bachchan. “I’ve admired Vidhu Vinod Chopra since ‘Parineeta’ and now to collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan has been a wonderful experience. His work is one of the predominant reasons that I joined films,” said the actor.

Farhan, who will be seen in an action avatar for the first time, also spoke about his experience with the genre. “Though I’ve directed action, I have never acted in an action film. Since I was a child, action has been my favorite genre. We had a very professional team training me and I had a wonderful time,” said Farhan.

When asked why Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani take such a long duration to write their films, Chopra said, “We take that long because we make films of a certain level.”

The ‘Wazir’ trailer had a surprise element – flashes of actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and John Abraham who appear in cameos in the film.

Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, ‘Wazir’ was initially titled ‘Do’. When asked about this, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “That was the working title of the film as we were writing it. But, as the film progresses, we arrive at the proper title.”

Watch the official trailer of ‘Wazir’ here:



For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd