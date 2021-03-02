A day in the life of Deepika Padukone: Between film shoots and workout, actor checks out phone covers

True to her promise at the beginning of this year, Deepika Padukone has been giving her Instagram followers an insight into her life, one little portion at a time. The actor dropped the latest video on her Instagram, which gives an insight into her daily routine. The video shows the actor hopping from one set to another, putting up her costumes together, taking a break to eat a snack, checking out phone covers, and having the most fun during and in-between the shoots.

When asked about her daily routine, the actor answers, “It is really difficult to say because no two days are similar. I wake up, brush my teeth, have breakfast. I like the mornings to be really quiet. I like to throw in a workout at some point during the day but other than that everything is open. No two days are the same.”

But is she someone who likes to plan her day? “Yes and no. There is a part of me that likes to plan and there is a part that just likes to leave everything, go with the flow,” the actor answered.

This year, Deepika changed the whole look of her Instagram profile. Instead of posing for photos and posting them for her audience, she chose to introduce herself in a new way and get closer to her fans with video series and audio diary. Earlier, she shared a video in which her fans could see her trying her hand at cooking. On her birthday, she posted a video with photos of her childhood.

On the work front, Deepika has a number of projects in the pipeline. She will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s untitled film. She will be seen in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter. She completed Shakun Batra’s untitled film and will also be seen in Ranveer Singh’s 83 in a special appearance.