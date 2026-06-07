Is Mukesh Khanna’s Ranveer Singh Shaktimaan rejection a publicity stunt? Co-star reacts

Shaktimaan was truly every child’s favourite superhero, back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with Mukesh Khanna earning immense popularity for playing the iconic character on television. When a film adaptation was announced in 2022, fans were eager to know who would take on the role. After Ranveer Singh’s name surfaced, Mukesh openly opposed the idea and even claimed that the actor had once spent three hours trying to convince him that he was the right choice. Now, Lalit Parimoo, who was also part of the original show, has suggested that Mukesh’s comments may have been made for publicity.

During a recent podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Lalit was asked about Mukesh saying Ranveer tried to convince him for three hours to let him play Shaktimaan, and still he turned him down. He said, “I don’t want to say anything against Mukesh ji. It’s upto him what he has to do. Aaj ka zamana publicity ka zamana hai aur log karte hain publicity gimmicks filmon ke liye, tv show pe karte hain. Jaan booj ke news banane ke liye kuch karna padta hai. I think he’s playing on those lines (Today’s world is driven by publicity, and people often resort to publicity gimmicks for films and television shows. Sometimes, they deliberately do things to generate news and attract attention. I think he’s operating along those lines).”