War actor Vaani Kapoor: Working with Hrithik and Tiger was an experience of a lifetime

Vaani Kapoor is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film War where she shares screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. In this interview, the Befikre actor talks about her mentors, her struggle period and her next film Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor.

From the trailers, War looks like a two-hero film. How important is your role in the film, and why did you choose to do it?

I feel every project has a different storyline and I don’t want to prove a point by saying, ‘I will only support films where I have the meatiest part’. Also, it is amazing that in today’s time and age, you have the emergence of such women-driven films and I would want to work in those films too. But the fact that in War, I get an experience of a lifetime, I get to play an important character opposite brilliant performers like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. This is important for me, it is a chance that I was not going to miss.

What was your struggle period like?

For months, I would not know what will happen, and eventually, I was in a state of mind where I told myself that if it is meant to happen it will happen. If we talk about my struggle period, for Shuddh Desi Romance I did countless auditions because Maneesh Sharma (director) was very particular. I have given insane amount of auditions before Shuddh Desi Romance and Befikre happened.

Who would you say made a strong support system for you when you were struggling?

I think my support system is Shanoo Sharma (Casting Director, YRF), she is like an elder sister to me and I can completely rely on her advice. I always take Adi’s (Aditya Chopra) advice, he is the best mentor I could have asked for. Adi always says, ‘Just be who you are, and don’t succumb to pressure. Never do something which you don’t feel right about’. And I go by what he says.

Does competition with your contemporaries bother you?

It doesn’t. I just try to nurture what I have and not constantly think about what others are doing. Because honestly, it’s just a bad way to look at things.

You start working on Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor right after War releases. How is it sharing screen space with Ranbir?

Ranbir is someone I absolutely love watching on screen as an audience. Now that I am working with him, I realise he is such a normal guy with no baggage of ‘Oh I am Ranbir Kapoor’. He does not carry his stardom. He is a great actor and a great human being. He has no airs about himself or his standing. He makes my life so much easier as a co-actor because I have to focus on acting and nothing else.