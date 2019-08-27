War trailer: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff face off against each other

The trailer of War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is out, and in the two-and-a-half-minutes promo, we are presented with the gist of this Siddharth Anand directorial. Roshan plays Kabir and Shroff plays Khalid. They’re both agents and one has gone rogue. The junior is assigned to take out the senior.

War sure looks extraordinary and it’s mainly because of the stunts that we see on screen. The film looks a bit like Mission Impossible Fallout but from what we have seen in action films around the world, the audience doesn’t really mind an average plot if it is presented really well.

The trailer also features Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana.

In an earlier statement, director Siddharth Anand had said, “When you bring two of the biggest and the best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight.”

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Super 30 and Tiger Shroff last appeared in Student of the Year 2. Director Siddharth Anand’s last outing was Hrithik-Katrina starrer Bang Bang.

War releases on October 2.