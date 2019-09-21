War song Jai Jai Shivshankar: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff deliver the promised dance-off

Jai Jai Shivshankar, the latest song from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War is out. The song’s title is reminiscent of the track filmed on Rajesh Khanna but the title is the only thing that the two songs share.

Hrithik and Tiger are two of the best dancers Bollywood has to offer and the two are a match for each other here. The choreography, by Bosco – Caesar, is top-notch and shows off the actors’ incredible talents.

Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, Vishal and Benny Dayal provide the vocals for Hrithik and Tiger respectively. The good thing about the song is it is beautifully shot and in the visual department at least, it nails it. The music is also pretty catchy.

The song is Holi-themed, so little clouds of colour burst and flank Hrithik and Tiger as they perform their dance steps. The song picks up energy as it goes on. But the lyrics, penned by Kumaar, do not exactly complement the visuals or the music. It does start off well enough, but the refrain kind of messes it up.

Before “Jai Jai Shivshankar”, the makers had released “Ghungroo”, a song filmed on Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor. The song, featuring vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, had received a positive response from fans.

War releases on October 2.