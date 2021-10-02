scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 02, 2021
‘War sequel to start by next year,’ reveals director Siddharth Anand on film’s 2nd anniversary

War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, released on October 2 in 2019. Director Siddharth Anand has teased that the sequel to the movie will begin production next year.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 2, 2021 2:30:11 pm
tiger shroff, hrithik roshan, warBoth Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff celebrated the two years of War's release with social media posts. (Photo: Yash Raj Films)

One of the biggest hits of 2019, War, directed by Siddharth Anand completes two years on Saturday. The film brought together Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and put their best action foot forward.

The director has teased that the sequel to the movie will begin production next year. While speaking to MidDay, he said, “We knew that if War works, we will make a sequel. (Aditya Chopra, producer) and I have shared some thoughts on how to take it forward. We will hopefully start it by next year. War 2 is a big responsibility, and we need normalcy (to be restored) before we can dive into it.”

Both Hrithik and Tiger celebrated the film’s completion of two years with social media posts.

Hrithik shared an artwork of the movie on his social media handles. He wrote in the caption, “Miss everything about being on this set – co-working, collaborating, CREATING. #2YearsOfWar @iTIGERSHROFF @Vaaniofficial #SiddharthAnand @yrf.”

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger wrote while sharing the same artwork: “Man i miss this! One of my best experiences going head to head with one of my idols. #2yearsofwar @hrithikroshan @_vaanikapoor_ @yrf #siddharthanand.”

War did not please The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She gave it two stars out of five and wrote, “War’s insistence on being a family entertainer leads it towards the predictable template of song-and-dance, played-for-laughs dialogue-baazi-in-fights, teary mothers and loving sons. A rumbustious Holi dance in the middle of a remote outpost gives our lads, who move like greased lightning, a chance to shake their admirable booties. But it also makes us roll our eyes, which would be fine if the film was in full-on comic book mode. But of course, it’s not.”

The movie also starred Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2, 2019.

