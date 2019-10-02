War movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Hrithik-Tiger film off to a good start

Toggle Menu
War movie review and release live updates: Here’s what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Siddharth Anand’s War, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in significant roles, War releases today. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is an action-adventure where Hrithik and Tiger play spies and when one goes rogue, the other is asked to hunt him down. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana.

Throughout the promotions, the two stars promoted the film separately to keep up with the spirit of the film which talks about ‘War’ between the two. They also engaged in a meme-war through their clothes during the promotions.

Talking to indianexpress.com about War, Tiger Shroff said, “After seeing Hrithik sir, I feel like I still have miles to go. To feel happy for myself and pat my own back, I think it is still going to take a while for me to get there. War, however, has gotten me at least one step ahead. I give credit to my director as he took me out of my comfort zone, and threw me into a new space altogether. I feel very thankful that this film happened to me. It was an educational journey. If you ask me if I am better than what I was yesterday, then yes I am. It is all because of War.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about War.

'What an entertainer'

Vaibhavi Merchant took to her Twitter page to share, "#War is a must watch guys!!! What an entertainer!!! Hrithik @iHrithik & Tiger @iTIGERSHROFF are beyond brilliance & a treat to watch!!! The action..OMG!!!Banging action, brilliant score!!! Kudos to the entire team lead by #SiddharthAnand the director👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼."

WAR director Siddharth Anand is looking forward for the film' release

Siddharth Anand shared a photo with the stars, and wrote along, "One year ago this was at the launch puja of the film. And last night we wrapped a journey I would say. To say it was tough for everyone involved would be putting it very mildly. Nonetheless, I believe it’s been a great learning curve for me and I’m sure everyone will take back some growth and something positive from this arduous yet exhilarating journey! Here’s looking forward to 2nd October! Show some love people!!!!! 🥳."

Sussanne Khan: Hrithik-Tiger rewrite the meaning of Action heroes

"And come tomorrow these two gorgeous hunks will rewrite the meaning of Action heroes on the world cinema platform!! Take a bow @hrithikroshan @tigerjackieshroff and @itssiddharthanand you all are just INCREDIBLE!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#bestmovieever #blownaway #WAR," tweeted Sussanne Khan.

Vaani Kapoor's request to protect WAR from piracy

War star Vaani Kapoor shared on her Twitter account, "Hi everyone! A movie watching experience is never fun when the spoilers are out. I request you all to protect our film #WAR and all our hard work, by not giving out any spoilers and allow everyone to discover it on the big screen. Hope you all enjoy it & give us lots of love! ♥."

'Siddharth Anand mounts the film on a scale that’s truly a visual delight'

Director Milap shared on Twitter, "#War is an action BONANZA! You have NEVER seen such action from an Indian film! @iHrithik is a GOD and @iTIGERSHROFF delivers his GREATEST act! Siddharth Anand mounts the film on a scale that’s truly a visual delight! @Vaaniofficial is stunning!Congrats @yrf on a BLOCKBUSTER."

Hrithik Roshan's request

Hrithik Roshan posted on Twitter, "Hi Guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made #WAR with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone’s movie watching experience. Trusting you all with this."

Talking about War, Hrithik Roshan, who has appeared in action-entertainers like Dhoom 2 and Bang Bang, told indianexpress.com, "This is a genre that I really love and I have not got to do it often. In fact, every film that I do or look forward to doing, I keep hoping it is in the action entertainer genre. But unfortunately, I have done only three films, Dhoom 2, Bang Bang and now War. So I am really happy that I am getting a chance to do something in this space again.”

War also sees the two stars getting together on screen to perform the dance number "Jai Jai Shivshankar" which is said to be one of the highlights of the film.

