War movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Hrithik-Tiger film off to a good start

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in significant roles, War releases today. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is an action-adventure where Hrithik and Tiger play spies and when one goes rogue, the other is asked to hunt him down. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana.

Throughout the promotions, the two stars promoted the film separately to keep up with the spirit of the film which talks about ‘War’ between the two. They also engaged in a meme-war through their clothes during the promotions.

Talking to indianexpress.com about War, Tiger Shroff said, “After seeing Hrithik sir, I feel like I still have miles to go. To feel happy for myself and pat my own back, I think it is still going to take a while for me to get there. War, however, has gotten me at least one step ahead. I give credit to my director as he took me out of my comfort zone, and threw me into a new space altogether. I feel very thankful that this film happened to me. It was an educational journey. If you ask me if I am better than what I was yesterday, then yes I am. It is all because of War.”