War movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Piracy website Tamilrockers is at it again. Notorious for leaking new releases, Tamilrockers has now uploaded Bollywood actioner War, which features Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

Despite receiving several warnings and court orders, Tamilrockers has not backed down. Earlier, the Madras High Court had banned the site. But days later, Tamilrockers was on its feet again.

Released on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), War registered an impressive opening of Rs 53.35 crore. The film marks the coming together of Bollywood’s biggest actions stars — Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie two stars in her review.

“The chief trouble with War is that all the space is divvied up between Hrithik and Tiger, and they are so busy strutting across the screen, in all their glory, so ripped, so brawny, that the poor baddies don’t really get a chance. Not one scary villain who sends the shivers down our spines? Then the spies might as well be playing ring-around-the-roses with each other. Scads full of cash must have been needed to take the cast from as diverse places as Portugal to Sydney to Kerala, and there’s no stinting there. But a story with freshness and zing? Missing in action,” Shubhra wrote in a section of her review.