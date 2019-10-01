War first review: Hrithik Roshan plays the perfect Bollywood hero, says UAE censor board member

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War is the big-ticket Bollywood release this week. The Siddharth Anand film, which is arriving on October 2, has already garnered positive reactions. UAE censor board member Umair Sandhu took to Twitter to share his views on the Yash Raj Films production.

Advertising

Umair Sandhu tweeted, “First Review #War from Overseas Censor Board ! If you are looking high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals, Rocking music and if you love masala movies, then #War should definitely be your pick for this extended weekend. #HrithikvsTiger will BLOW you. 4 and a half stars.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “First Review #War from Overseas Censor Board ! #HrithikRoshan transforms into a meat machine with #WAR, the actor makes you wonder, is there anything he can’t do? He’s the life and soul of the movie. #TigerShroff holds his own especially when in face-offs with Hrithik. 4.5/5”

Sandhu added, “#War is #SiddharthAnand’s finest effort so far. The execution of the subject is such, you just can’t help get transported to a world of make-believe. Action sequences as also the stunts do complete justice to the genre & the Indian audiences are bound to gasp with disbelief. 4.5/5”

Advertising

Sharing how Hrithik Roshan plays the perfect Bollywood hero in War, Umair Sandhu wrote, “First Review #War from Overseas Censor Board ! #HrithikRoshan makes absolutely no mistakes in getting his act together. There’s no denying the fact that he plays the perfect Bollywood hero in this film,who can dance effortlessly, fight in style and charm the audiences. 4 and a half stars.”

Giving the film a four and a half stars, he added, “First Review #War ! #TigerShroff also gave Tough Competition to #HritikRoshan the movie. He also Stole the Show all the way. #VaaniKapoor looking Stunning & HOT in the movie. She also acts well. This will shatter previous records and set new ones. BLOCKBUSTER. 4 and a half stars.”

Finally pronouncing War a blockbuster, Umair summed up his review as, “BREAKING NEWS : First Review #War from UAE Censor Board :

■ #HrithikRoshan & #TigerShroff gave Top Notch Performances.

■ The film’s action sequences are bound to take your breath away.

■ Full on Racy Screenplay & Climax will Blow your mind.

■ BLOCKBUSTER !

4 and a half stars.”

Also read | War actor Tiger Shroff: After seeing Hrithik Roshan, I feel I still have miles to go

With a mid-week release, War, also starring Vaani Kapoor, is expected to dominate the box office.