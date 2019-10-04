We’ll soon decide on turning War into a franchise: Director Siddharth Anand

Director Siddharth Anand, who is happy with the positive response his Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War has received, says there are plans to turn it into a franchise.

The action-thriller, which released on October 2, earned over Rs 53 crore on day one.

“We did had an idea of turning it into a franchise provided we get love of audience. It seems audience’s demand is more than our desire. This is how it should be.

“We all will sit together soon and decide on it,” Siddharth told reporters here at the success press conference of “War” on Friday.

Siddharth said his aim was to take the action genre a notch higher and give audience an edge-of-your-seat experience.

“I wanted to push the team and everyone and only then we were able to make a spectacle like this.”

“Audience has loved the film and this is the proof of their blessings. It is a unique film, a lot of hard work has gone into it and the credit goes to the entire team,” he added.

The Yash Raj Films project also features Vaani Kapoor.