War actor Tiger Shroff: After seeing Hrithik Roshan, I feel I still have miles to go

Tiger Shroff will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand directorial War. The film releases on October 2.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Tiger opens up about his process as an actor and why he idolises his co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Excerpts from a conversation:

The things Hrithik Roshan’s fans love in him, your fans love in you too. Tell me about your growth from idolising Hrithik to finally now working with him in the same film.

When I look back, I feel like I have gotten a lot more than I thought I would ever get at this stage in my life. I am very thankful for all the love today.

After seeing Hrithik sir, I feel like I still have miles to go. To feel happy for myself and pat my own back, I think it is still going to take a while for me to get there. War, however, has gotten me at least one step ahead. I give credit to my director as he took me out of my comfort zone, and threw me into a new space altogether. I feel very thankful that this film happened to me. It was an educational journey. If you ask me if I am better than what I was yesterday, then yes I am. It is all because of War.

Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand earlier said that if you weren’t in War, it wouldn’t be made.

That’s very sweet of them. It is a great feeling to know that he has said this about me. For these stalwarts in the industry to say this, puts pressure on me, I feel like they have a lot of expectations from me and I have to deliver.

In your acting career spanning six years, have you figured out what your process is like? How do you approach the characters being offered to you?

I am sort of a director’s actor. I try to surrender myself to my director’s vision as much as I can. I have been very lucky on this film as Siddharth is a great director and I trusted him to direct me in the right way. My co-stars are also very experienced actors, Hrithik sir also thinks like a director because of all the experiences he has had working for so many years in so many blockbusters. I have got two very powerful people directing me in a way and telling me where to go to find my best.

What about Hrithik Roshan are you looking forward in War, if you had to look at it as an audience?

I am seeing him the way I love him the most. He is back in his Dhoom 2, Krish and Bang Bang form. As his biggest fan, this is how I see him and I keep telling him this. I am excited to see him in this avatar.