War actor Hrithik Roshan: My best work is yet to come

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor celebrated the record breaking opening of their latest release, War in Mumbai on Friday. The Siddharth Anand directorial collected Rs 53.35 crore on its release day, becoming the biggest opener of Bollywood till date. And this was the first time both the male actors promoted their film on the same stage.

Hrithik opened up about being in his elements and how War has encouraged him to bring out his best.

He said, “Probably the time has come for me to give my best when I am making decisions in my life. I am feeling very encouraged, very motivated. So, I think I will choose even better films. However, how much time it takes and all is not in my hands, but I promise my best work is yet to come.”

Hrithik, overjoyed with the audience response and the laurels coming his way for returning to the action genre, extended gratitude to every one who has been a part of his journey, especially his fans. When he was asked what his head-space was like after delivering two back-to-back hits this year – Super 30 and War, the actor said, “I can only say thank you very very much. For me it is a celebration, it is a milestone. I have been fortunate that I have been part of films that have made me feel so empowered. I have felt so much love and passion for both the films. I guess, after this (War’s record breaking box office opening), I feel very very encouraged, and from now on, I am going to set my benchmark even higher.”