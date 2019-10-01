War actor Hrithik Roshan: I have infallible faith in the way Siddharth Anand presents his heroes

Hrithik Roshan is back to doing action in War, releasing on October 2. In this interview with indianexpress.com, the 45-year-old actor talks about doing action entertainers, and the importance of Super 30’s success.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

With War it seems like the Greek God of Bollywood is back in form. How is it getting back to doing an action thriller?

This is a genre that I really love and I have not got to do it often. In fact, every film that I do or look forward to doing, I keep hoping it is in the action entertainer genre. But unfortunately I have done only three films, Dhoom 2, Bang Bang and now War. So I am really happy that I am getting a chance to do something in this space again.

What is your approach and process when it comes to working with War director Siddharth Anand?

I have infallible faith in the way Sid presents his heroes and films. There is one marker that I use for all my films – when the director says ‘good’ and it matches your internal feeling after giving that shot, it is an incredible feeling. This builds a lot of faith and it connects you with your director. Both the director and actor are in sync. That is what I feel with Sid. When he likes a shot, I know it is safe. It is very important for me as an actor to have faith in my director.

And if I don’t like something, I can tell him that we need to do this again. I feel safe doing that with him. Sid tolerates that and explores it. I have never seen him reject something outright. He gives it enough time to process, understand and then reject. Sometimes I have seen him explore an idea to its very end. I like that he is so secure about his work and stand.

What is your headspace after the success of Super 30?

It is good. I am grateful. I am very relieved that Super 30 worked well. It was a very important success for me because my instincts were very strong for that script, so for me it is very important to reaffirm that my instincts are right. It is more important for me than the success or failure of a film. If your instincts are proved right, then you know you are standing on solid ground. Whatever you decide, you know your starting point is secure. So it was very important for Super 30 to work. If it had not worked, it would have displaced me. It would have made me question my instincts.

There was a lot of chatter that I had gone a bit crazy. Some said I was miscast, and that I will never be able to pull this off. But, I knew from inside that it was a match. Everything else was immaterial. When you have such a strong instinct, and it gets reaffirmed by people, then it is very empowering.