scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Want to have diversity in my work: Vaani Kapoor

With her upcoming release, Vaani Kapoor said she has made an attempt to explore a layered characters.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
July 19, 2022 4:06:28 pm
Vaani KapoorShamshera marks Vaani Kapoor's first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: _vaanikapoor_/Instagram)

One can be a good actor and do glamorous roles, says Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, who aims to build a diverse filmography. The actor started her career in 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance, followed by films such as Befikre and blockbuster War. She recently earned acclaim for her performance as a transgender woman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

“I want to have diversity in my work. When I look back, I feel that as an actor I have contributed and have been able to pull off many strings,” Vaani told PTI in an interview. Her characters in films like Befikre and War have often been perceived as glamorous but for Vaani it is just part of the acting process.

Also Read |Sanjay Dutt says Shamshera is ‘made for the masses’ that was ‘somewhere forgotten in Bollywood’

“Glamorous parts require a certain amount of effort and conviction. It is not that if a part is glamorous, you cannot perform or you cannot be credited for the act. You can be a great actor and do glamorous roles.

“Basically, it is not that de-glamorised parts have acting and performance, and others are just coming, dancing around and going back,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

With certain characters, there is a “great marriage” of looks and performance, the actor said. “It is a great marriage between just being able to perform and (being glamorous). And I want to pull off anything,” she added.

With her upcoming release Shamshera, a high-octane entertainer, Vaani said she has made an attempt to explore a layered characters. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza in the 1800s and follows the story of a warrior and a ruthless authoritarian cop Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. Vaani essays the role of Sona, a dancer and Ranbir’s love interest.

The 33-year-old actor said she found the character quite “enchanting” because of her flamboyant nature and emotional vulnerabilities. “Sona is very flamboyant and enchanting. She is very different from me. There are many layers to her which one can only decode when the film comes out.

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor sizzle in new photoshoot for Shamshera, fans joke about how Alia Bhatt will react: ‘Bahut maregi didi’

“At the root level, she has substance to her, there is a lot of strength and emotional vulnerability. There is a beautiful balance of both,” Vaani added.

The film marks her first collaboration with Ranbir and Dutt as well as director Karan Malhotra. Besides being enamoured by the film’s script, Vaani said another reason for doing the film was the opportunity to collaborate with the trio.

“Karan was kind enough to consider me. I was thrilled that he thought of me. As an actor, I look for a good story, what the character is and what I have to offer in the film. The way Karan has penned my character Sona, it was too exciting. Besides, working with Sanjay sir, Ranbir and Karan was an icing on the cake,” she added.

Vaani is confident about the film’s prospects when it hits the theatres on Friday as she believes audiences are looking for larger-than-life movies after watching a lot of OTT content during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

“We were all on a natural pause because of COVID and there was a lot that people were consuming on OTT platforms. People became very selective about theatrical releases…

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“We are coming at a time when people are open to movies like ours. I’m not saying this because of the visuals and grandeur of the film, but because it has an interesting storyline, there is so much that it has to offer,” she added.

 

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row
From the Urdu Press

Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row

‘The possibility of Monkeypox becoming a pandemic is very low'

‘The possibility of Monkeypox becoming a pandemic is very low'

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

NTA to send team to Kerala to probe NEET 'dress code' row

NTA to send team to Kerala to probe NEET 'dress code' row

Engine snags on two Go First flights, both planes grounded

Engine snags on two Go First flights, both planes grounded

Man stabbed in Bihar, police deny Nupur Sharma angle

Man stabbed in Bihar, police deny Nupur Sharma angle

UP civic worker sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in trash cart reinstated

UP civic worker sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in trash cart reinstated

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
Monsoon session: Drawing harder political lines

Monsoon session: Drawing harder political lines

Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China benefit India

Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China benefit India

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s latest dreamy photos from their Maldives vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement