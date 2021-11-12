Waluscha De Sousa fails to impress with her Lavani in Antim’s new song Chingari

The makers of Antim: The Final Truth released the song “Chingari” on Friday. The music video of “Chingari” features Salman Khan’s protégé Waluscha De Sousa who is seen performing Lavani. While the song itself is unimpressive, Waluscha’s lack of expression makes it all the more terrible.

“Chingari” opens with the makers saying they want to revive traditional Lavani with this song. Apart from the typical beats used in Maharashtrian folk songs, there is nothing else that will make you connect with the track. Sadly, Sunidhi Chauhan’s soothing voice cannot even help the song. Added to that is the lyrics which keeps referring to social media.

Coming back to Waluscha De Sousa, the popular model looks pretty in her ‘nauvari saree’ topped with the traditional nath. However, the backup dancers are more emotive than the actor. While she does try her best, Waluscha has not managed to bring out the charm and energy required in a Lavani performance.

Antim: The Final Truth stars Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the lead roles. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actor Mahima Makwana. While Salman will essay the role of a turban-clad cop, Aayush will play a gangster in the action-packed drama.

At the launch of the film’s trailer, Salman Khan mentioned how Mahesh Manjrekar was the ‘best director’ for Antim. “We are like brothers and I love him. We have known each other for a long time. I love his cinema. I have seen his Marathi films. He has a solid grip on performances, direction and writing. When this film came to us, we thought Mahesh would be the best director for it. I asked him if he would like to do it and he said he would love to as he really liked the script,” he said.

The director revealed that he was undergoing cancer treatment during the shoot of the film. However, heaping praises on his actors, Manjrekar said they were very cooperative. “All of them were caring and helping. There was no problem (while shooting). I was quite comfortable. Both Salman and Aayush were very supportive. I am really satisfied with the project. It’s a commercial film but also shows the reality.”

Antim: The Final Truth is an adaptation of ZEE5’s Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. It is set to hit cinema halls on November 26.