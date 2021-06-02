Wajid Khan’s first death anniversary: Wife Kamalrukh, brother Sajid Khan say he took ‘the fun of being alive with him’

It has been one year since the passing of music director Wajid Khan. (Photos: Sajid Wajid, Kamalrukh Khan/Instagram)

It has been one year since the death of Wajid Khan, of the music composers Sajid and Wajid duo. Wajid died on June 1 last year due to Covid-19 complications. On his first death anniversary, his brother Sajid Khan and wife Kamalrukh remembered the late music director.

Sajid Khan remembered his brother by sharing a throwback video of himself with Wajid from the happier days, on Instagram. The clip is from their visit to the US for a concert. In the video, Wajid is seen seated in a car as he interacts with the duo’s fans on a a phone camera. He was also seen grooving to the Punjabi song playing in the vehicle. Sharing the video, Sajid said, “Tum kya gaye tumhare jaatehi jeene ka mazaa bhi chala gaya: miss u mere bhai wajid u always (The happiness in our lives went away with you).”

Wajid’s wife, who has been struggling to get a fair share of her husband’s property since his death, also remembered him as she shared several pictures of herself with Wajid on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “It’s one year already since Wajid’s passing over and we as his family have chosen to celebrate his life, the good times and good memories rather than bury ourselves in sadness. We celebrate his infiniteness.”

Kamalrukh also shared how she thinks of him every time she sees their children. “I think of him when I see Arshi and Hrehaan – through their smiles, their eyes, their music, their love for me. I see him every day through them. The world changes every day and life goes on through the memories we shared. I truly believe death is not an end. It is a to-be- continued….Onward and forward Wajid, to many exciting journeys into eternity,” she added.

Wajid died on June 1, 2020 at the age of 47. Along with being a music director, Wajid was also a playback singer, his last project as a singer was Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Bullet Raja starring Saif Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.