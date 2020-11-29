Wajid Khan’s wife Kamalrukh Khan alleges in-laws forced her to convert to Islam

Kamalrukh Khan said her resistance to convert to Islam deteriorated her relationship with Wajid. (Photo: Kamalrukh Khan/Instagram)

Kamalrukh Khan, the wife of late musician Wajid Khan, has alleged that after her marriage her husband’s family employed several tactics to compel her to convert to Islam. She alleged she was also threatened with divorce.

Wajid was one half of the famous Sajid-Wajid music composer duo. He died earlier this year at the age of 42.

Born a Parsi, Kamalrukh detailed her “prejudice, suffering and discrimination” in a long Instagram statement recently. She said that she fought this “terrible way of thinking” tooth and nail throughout her marriage. As a consequence, she was ostracised by her husband’s family and was deemed an outcast.

Kamalrukh also said that while she has respected every faith, her resistance to convert to Islam deteriorated her relationship with Wajid. The relationship, she claimed, became toxic enough to hinder Wajid’s ability to be a father to their children.

“My dignity and self-respect did not permit me to bend backwards for him and his family, by converting to Islam,” Kamalrukh stated.

She added, “Wajid was a super talented musician and composer who devoted his life to making melodies. My children and I miss him dearly and we wish he had dedicated more time to us as a family, devoid of religious prejudices, the way he did while creating his melodies. We never got to be a family due to his and his family’s religious fanaticism.”

Kamalrukh concluded by saying that even after her husband’s death, her harassment from Wajid’s family continues.

