Wajid Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest, says family

Wajid Khan passed away on June 1. Wajid Khan passed away on June 1.

The family of late music director Wajid Khan has issued a statement where they expressed gratitude towards the staff of Surana Sethia hospital for taking care of him “beyond the call of duty”. The statement was put out on Sajid-Wajid’s Instagram handle. They also clarified that the singer-composer passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 1. Their statement doesn’t have any mention of coronavirus being the cause of death.

In the statement, the family wrote, “Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection.”

The statement further read, “We would like to express our gratitude to Or Prince Surana who is family and has taken care of Wajid just like a brother would, Or Prashant Kewle, Or Kirti Sabnis, Or Nikhil Jain, Or Rupesh Naik, Or Dipen Deals, Or Aseem Thamba and the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment. We thank each of you for your selfless gestures from the bottom of our hearts. Wajid will stay in our hearts forever. -Sajid & family.”

A couple of days ago Wajid’s brother Sajid shared a photo with him.

Earlier, he also uploaded a video on Instagram where Wajid was seen playing the piano on his phone. Along with the video, Sajid wrote, “Duniya chut gayi, sab kuch chuta, na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega. (You left the world but you never left music, and music will never leave you. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. You will always be in my prayers and my name)”

The demise of Wajid Khan left the entire film fraternity saddened. Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Sonu Nigam, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal and many others mourned his death and paid condolences to his family.

Wajid was popular for his songs like “Hud Hud Dabangg”, “Jalwa”, “Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita” and “Fevicol Se” among more.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd