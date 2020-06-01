Wajid Khan: Everything you should know about the music composer-singer

Wajid Khan was two years younger to his music partner and brother Sajid Khan. (Photo: Wajid Khan/Instagram) Wajid Khan was two years younger to his music partner and brother Sajid Khan. (Photo: Wajid Khan/Instagram)

Wajid Khan of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away in Mumbai on Monday. He was 42.

Here’s everything you should know about Wajid Khan:

Wajid Khan’s family

Wajid Khan was the son of tabla player Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan. He was two years younger to brother Sajid Khan.

Wajid Khan’s Bollywood debut

Wajid along with elder brother Sajid started their music career together as ‘Sajid-Wajid’. Their first Bollywood project was Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998.

Sajid-Wajid’s frequent collaborator

Sajid-Wajid gave music to several Salman Khan films. These included Hello Brother, Partner, Hello, God Tussi Great Ho, Wanted, Veer, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Ek Tha Tiger. Their most popular association with Salman was the Dabangg franchise, with Dabangg 3 also being Sajid-Wajid’s last work together.

Sajid-Wajid recently composed Salman’s “Bhai Bhai” single.

What are Sajid-Wajid’s other hit films?

The brothers composed music for movies like Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Main Tera Hero, Heropanti, Tevar and Singh Is Bling.

They also composed the background score for Welcome, Ishqk in Paris, Bullett Raja, Daddy and Pagalpanti among more.

What were Wajid Khan’s songs as a singer?

Between the two siblings, Wajid Khan was also a singer. He crooned popular numbers like “Do You Wanna Partner”, “Soni De Nakhre”, “Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Doon”, “Love Me”, “Hud Hud Dabangg”, ” Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita”, “Mashallah” and “Fevicol Se”.

What were Sajid-Wajid’s non-Bollywood projects?

The duo composed music for Sonu Nigam’s blockbuster album Deewana that had songs like “Ab Mujhe Raat Din” and “Deewana Tera”. This was followed by Rahul Vaidya’s Tera Intezar.

Which songs did Wajid Khan write?

Wajid Khan penned songs like “Le Le Mazaa Le” from Wanted and “Zor Nache” and “Desi Mem” from Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal.

Wajid Khan’s television stint

Wajid Khan along with brother Sajid khan judged three seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (2010, 2012 and 2016), with Wajid Khan alone being a part of its 2018 edition.

How many awards did Sajid-Wajid win?

They won several awards for Dabangg, especially for the song “Tere Mast Mast Do Nain”. Their other awards came for Ek Tha Tiger and Main Tera Hero.

