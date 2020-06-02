Wajid Khan’s mother tests positive for coronavirus

(Photo: TheSajidWajid/Instagram) (Photo: TheSajidWajid/Instagram)

Sajid and Wajid Khan’s mother Razina Khan has tested positive for coronavirus.

A source close to the family confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. The source said, “Razina ji has tested positive too. She is at the hospital and is stable. She will be there for some more days, and then will be home quarantined.”

Wajid Khan of the music composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away in Mumbai on Sunday due to complications arising from a renal ailment and COVID-19. He was 42.

Razina Khan is admitted to Surana Hospital and Research Centre in Chembur, Mumbai. This is the same hospital where Wajid breathed his last.

