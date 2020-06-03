Sajid Khan shares video of brother Wajid, writes ‘legends don’t die’

Wajid Khan passed away on May 31. (Photo: Sajid and Wajid/Instagram) Wajid Khan passed away on May 31. (Photo: Sajid and Wajid/Instagram)

Wajid Khan of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Sunday. On Tuesday, Sajid took to their Instagram handle to post a video of Wajid playing the piano on his phone.

The caption of the video reads, “Duniya chut gayi, sab kuch chuta, na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega. (You left the world but you never left music, and music will never leave you. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. You will always be in my prayers and my name)”

Wajid Khan was admitted to Surana Hospital and Research Centre in Chembur after he developed an infection. The video looks like it was taken at the hospital.

Also Read | Music director-singer Wajid Khan passes away

Sajid-Wajid first achieved success after composing songs for Sonu Nigam’s album Deewana. They went on to deliver successful Hindi film albums like Dabangg, Partner and Wanted among more. The duo was also quite loved as judges on the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Recently, Sajid-Wajid composed Salman Khan’s track “Bhai Bhai” that was released on Eid.

Wajid Khan, 42, passed away on May 31 due to complications arising from a renal ailment and COVID-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd