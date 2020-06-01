PLAYLIST: The best of Sajid-Wajid

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 1, 2020 3:09:28 pm
Wajid Khan, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 42, was a music director, singer and lyricist. Wajid along with his brother Sajid Khan composed several memorable Bollywood songs, with major hits featuring in Salman Khan films.
Here’s a list of some of their best compositions:
Tere Mast Mast Do Nain – Dabangg
Soni De Nakhre – Partner
Ab Mujhe Raat Din – Deewana (Sonu Nigam)
Mashallah – Ek Tha Tiger
Chinta Ta Ta – Rowdy Rathore
Tere Naina Maar Hi Daalenge – Jai Ho
You’re My Love – Partner
Chori Kiya Re Jiya – Dabangg
Joganiyan – Tevar
Jalwa – Wanted
Surili Ankhiyon Wale – Veer
Raat Bhar – Heropanti
Kiya Kiya – Welcome
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi – Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Besharmi Ki Height – Main Tera Hero
RIP, Wajid Khan!
