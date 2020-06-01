PLAYLIST: The best of Sajid-Wajid

Sajid-Wajid’s most popular work is Salman Khan’s Dabangg franchise. Sajid-Wajid’s most popular work is Salman Khan’s Dabangg franchise.

Wajid Khan, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 42, was a music director, singer and lyricist. Wajid along with his brother Sajid Khan composed several memorable Bollywood songs, with major hits featuring in Salman Khan films.

Here’s a list of some of their best compositions:

Tere Mast Mast Do Nain – Dabangg

Soni De Nakhre – Partner

Ab Mujhe Raat Din – Deewana (Sonu Nigam)

Mashallah – Ek Tha Tiger

Chinta Ta Ta – Rowdy Rathore

Tere Naina Maar Hi Daalenge – Jai Ho

You’re My Love – Partner

Chori Kiya Re Jiya – Dabangg

Joganiyan – Tevar

Jalwa – Wanted

Surili Ankhiyon Wale – Veer

Raat Bhar – Heropanti

Kiya Kiya – Welcome

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi – Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Besharmi Ki Height – Main Tera Hero

RIP, Wajid Khan!

