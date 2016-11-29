Wajah Tum Ho makers move release date due to demonetisation

The makers of Wajah Tum Ho, an erotic thriller, have moved its release date to December 16 in the wake of demonetisation. The makers of Wajah Tum Ho, an erotic thriller, have moved its release date to December 16 in the wake of demonetisation.

The makers of Wajah Tum Ho, an erotic thriller, have moved its release date to December 16 in the wake of demonetisation. Its lead actor Gurmeet Choudhary says they will pump up the marketing and promotion for two extra weeks to make the film even more viewer-friendly.

There has been a nationwide cash-crunch which has followed the central government’s November 8 decision to demonetise high value currency notes. Gurmeet said the release date of his forthcoming film, which was set for a box office clash with Vidya Balan-starrer “Kahaani 2” on December 2, has been shifted because of demonetisation.

Gurmeet said: “Yes, we took a collective decision om Monday night to postpone the release of ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ from December 2 to December 16. The main reason is the demonetisation. It has had a crippling effect on the middle-class’ buying power. They have no money to see movies at the moment.”

How do the producers of the Vishal Pandya directorial expect the situation to improve in two weeks? And if demonetisation is affecting box office collections, why has Gauri Shinde’s “Dear Zindagi” done well?

Gurmeet said: “We have full faith in our product. We saw the film the other evening and decided we have a winning product on our hands. We will pump up the marketing and promotion for two extra weeks to make the film even more viewer-friendly. By then the Indian middle class’s monetary situation would also improve.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App