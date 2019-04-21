Waiting for release of Modi biopic, Vivek Oberoi visits Sai temple

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the lead role in a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered prayers at the Saibaba temple here to seek blessings for the release of the film soon.

He visited the famous temple, located at Shirdi town in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, on Saturday.

Later while talking to mediapersons, Oberoi expressed hope that PM Narendra Modi, whose release has been withheld by the Election Commission (EC), will hit the theaters soon.

“We sought blessings of Saibaba. Our supporters and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film. We made the film based on an inspirational story, but political parties are attacking it…we are expecting the film to be released soon,” the actor said.

Vivek Oberoi said the film will inspire the young generation.

The MNS last month threatened to stall the release of the biopic, claiming it violated the model code of conduct for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

“I don’t know why MNS chief Raj Thackeray is talking against the film? I invite him to watch the film with us and he will like it,” the actor said.

Oberoi also urged Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK president M K Stalin to watch the film, claiming “they will like it”.

The EC on April 10 stalled the release of the biopic until the Lok Sabha polls ends, saying any such film that subserves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in electronic media.

Acting on the complaints of political parties, including the Congress, the poll panel asserted that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level-playing field should not be displayed in areas where the model code of conduct was in force.

Later, the Supreme Court directed the EC to watch the full biopic and take an informed decision on banning its pan-India release.

The biopic has been the most-talked about movie in this election season. Directed by Omung Kumar, it tells the story of Modi’s rise to power from his humble beginnings.