Waheeda Rehman shows off her painting skills in pic shared by Priya Dutt: ‘Seeing aunty brings back memories of my parents’

Turns out, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman is a multi-talented person. Apart from being a fine actor and dancer, Waheeda is also a dab hand at paint.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt took to her social media to share this unseen facet of the lovely artiste, writing, “Our amazing #artclass and in our class we have the privilege to have with us the most beautiful and graceful lady #waheedarehman. She is truly an inspiration to all of us, it is so wonderful to see her so dedicated and so full of life. She fills the class with so much positive energy. Seeing Waheeda aunty brings back so many memories of my parents.”

As soon as Priya shared the picture post, her comments section was flooded with all kinds of complimentary statements. One user wrote, “Omg thanks for sharing this.” Another mentioned, “I didn’t know she can paint too.” Yet another fan commented on her aura and stated, “Still so charming…”

After beginning her career in 1955 with Telugu film Rojulu Marayi, Rehman went on to scale the heights of stardom by giving one stellar performance on screen after the other. She is known for her work in films like Ram Aur Shyam, Reshma Aur Shera, Guide, Khamoshi, Neel Kamal, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Chaudhvin Ka Chand among many more.

Waheed Rehman was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2011 for her contribution to films and art world. She was last seen in the American coming-of-age feature Skater Girl.