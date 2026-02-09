‘I refused to budge’: Waheeda Rehman recalls rejecting Dev Anand’s masterpiece Guide, ‘stubborn’ star won’t let her go

Waheeda Rehman shared how she initially refused to star in Guide, and how it was Dev Anand’s stubbornness and persistence that finally made her sign the film.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readChennaiFeb 9, 2026 08:03 AM IST
Waheeda RehmanWaheeda Rehman and Dev Anand worked together in films like Guide, CID, Prem Pujari among others.
Make us preferred source on Google

The 1965 classic Guide is one of the most memorable films of Waheeda Rehman and Dev Anand’s careers. However, in a recent interaction, Waheeda shared how she initially refused to star in the project, and how it was Dev Anand’s stubbornness and persistence that finally made her sign the film.

Speaking to ETimes, Waheeda admitted, “I almost didn’t do Guide.” She explained that she and director Raj Khosla, who was initially supposed to direct the film, were not on great terms. She recalled how the two had differences of opinion while working on an earlier film and said that it affected their professional relationship. “I never worked with him after that. I wasn’t willing to change that for Guide or any other film.”

However, she admitted that Dev Anand was extremely persistent about casting her in the film and kept requesting her to “let bygones be bygones.” “But I refused to budge,” she said. Waheeda even suggested that Dev Anand’s brother Vijay Anand should direct the film, but at the time, he was busy with the shooting of Tere Ghar Ke Samne.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar changed after success, drinking became a problem, says first wife Honey Irani: ‘I took time to warm up to Shabana Azmi’

Eventually, she shared that another director, Chetan Anand, was brought on board. However, this time it was Anand who did not want to cast Waheeda. “I think Chetan Saab wanted Priya Rajvanshji. But Dev was adamant,” she recalled. Ultimately, the makers were looking for a heroine who could dance, and Priya did not have that forte. As a result, Waheeda was finally cast in the film, which was eventually directed by Vijay Anand.

Waheeda also admitted that she shared a very comfortable equation with Dev Anand, with whom she had made her Hindi film debut in CID. She fondly recalled how Dev Anand insisted that she call him Dev and not “Anandji” or “Dev Sahab.” She recalled him teasing her, “Do I look like a school teacher to you?” Waheeda ended up calling him Dev till the end of his life.

 

 

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all 'sharks' with Rs 18.2 crore spree
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5
SS Rajamouli is ready to sit on dharna if there aren't enough IMAX screens in India by 2027: Here's how much it costs to build one screen
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.
Vinod Khanna's wife reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2001: 'He'd smoke 40 to 80 cigarettes a day'
Vinod Khanna was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2001.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
From file disposal to output, Union Secretaries now get a report card each
From file disposal to output, Union Secretaries now get a report card each
Citing rules, PMO tells LS Sectt: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Citing rules, PMO tells LS Sectt: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all 'sharks' with Rs 18.2 crore spree
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Alaya aces handstands
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Google Taipei
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
Davis Cup: Dhakshineswar Suresh serves up a treat as India beat the Netherlands 3-2 to get closer to World Group
Dhakshineswar Suresh Davis Cup
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Alaya aces handstands
Advertisement
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement