‘I refused to budge’: Waheeda Rehman recalls rejecting Dev Anand’s masterpiece Guide, ‘stubborn’ star won’t let her go

The 1965 classic Guide is one of the most memorable films of Waheeda Rehman and Dev Anand’s careers. However, in a recent interaction, Waheeda shared how she initially refused to star in the project, and how it was Dev Anand’s stubbornness and persistence that finally made her sign the film.

Speaking to ETimes, Waheeda admitted, “I almost didn’t do Guide.” She explained that she and director Raj Khosla, who was initially supposed to direct the film, were not on great terms. She recalled how the two had differences of opinion while working on an earlier film and said that it affected their professional relationship. “I never worked with him after that. I wasn’t willing to change that for Guide or any other film.”