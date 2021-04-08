scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 08, 2021
Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh are giving us vacation goals like nobody else, see photo

Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh are holidaying in the Andamans. The trio has maintained their friendship for decades, and often make public appearances together.

April 8, 2021
waheeda rehman helen asha parekh holidayFriends for decades, Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh hang around together most of the times. (Photo: Atul Agnihotri/Instagram)

It would be a dream vacation if you get to be around not one, but three yesteryear divas – Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh. The trio, who hang around together most of the times, are vacationing in the Andamans. In the pictures that have surfaced, the three actors seem to be having a great holiday.

Former designer turned politician Shaina NC shared a click on her Instagram handle where she is posing with Rehman, Helen and Parekh. Calling the three “wonder women”, Shaina captioned it as, “With the #wonderwomen of the film industry ,timeless grace #helen aunty , #waheedarehman #ashaparekh in #andamanislands @beingsalmankhan @arpitakhansharma @atulreellife @arbaazkhanofficial @sohailkhanofficial.”

 

Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh recently graced the judges’ panel on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. Madhuri Dixit, who is one of the show’s permanent judges, treated her fans with a glimpse of her dancing with the three veteran stars.

Madhuri enacted the song “Achha toh hum chalte hain” from the movie Aan Milo Sajna (1970) with Asha Parekh. The Dhak-Dhak girl also danced on “Mungda” with Helen, reminding the viewers of the golden era of Bollywood.

